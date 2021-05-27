Suhana Khan showers love on her little brother AbRam Khan as the ‘Birthday Boy’ turns 8; See PHOTO

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish her little brother AbRam Khan on his birthday. Take a look.

and 's youngest son has turned a year older today. The couple welcomed AbRam via surrogacy on May 27, 2003. Each time they share photos of him on social media, fans can’t help but gush over him. The little munchkin has been in the limelight for a while now and fans absolutely adore the star kid. As he celebrates his 8th birthday, he is receiving love from people on the internet. Now, took to her social media platform to shower love on her brother on his special day.

Suhana shared a picture posing next to little AbRam on her Instagram story. In the cute snap, we can see AbRam pecking his elder sister’s cheek while she takes the photo. In the sun kissed selfie the brother-sister duo appear to be out swimming. The mushy picture will make it hard for people to take their eyes off the two. Along with the photo, Suhana also wrote ‘Birthday Boy’ and put an awe-struck emoji ahead of it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana has been very active on her Instagram handle. On May 22, the diva turned 21 years old and recently shared a picture from her big day. She shared a photo of herself wearing a green coloured pastel bodycon dress with a halter neck shoulder. Netizens were taken aback by the beautiful shot and complimented her in the comments section. Her best friend and actress Ananya Panday dropped a comment on her photo, 'Tinkerbell'.

Also Read| Suhana Khan slays in pastel green outfit for 21st birthday, Ananya Panday likens her to 'Tinkerbell'

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×