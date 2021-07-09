Suhana Khan shows off her slender frame in a strapless bodycon dress in PIC; Don't miss her luxury arm candy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has dropped her latest photo from the US. The star kid has sent into a frenzy with her stylish party look with expensive arm candy.

No matter what and 's daughter shares on her social media handle, it tends to go viral among the various fan clubs of the star kid. Even before her big Bollywood debut, Suhana has managed to become the talk of social media due to her style. Now, her recent photo that she has dropped on her Instagram handle is bound to send fans into a tizzy as she has managed to rock an expensive bag and a stylish dress that compliments her slender frame.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo, with a cropped face, where she is seen clad in off-shoulder blue body con maxi dress. She teamed it up with an expensive Balenciaga Triangle Duffle S bag that apparently costs between USD 750 to 2085 as per Bag Birdy. Suhana left her hair open and was seemingly playing with them while the picture was being clicked. She added a delicate pendant to her neck to accessorise and complete her look.

The star kid previously too has been in the headlines owing to her stylish looks. Back in May, when Suhana celebrated her birthday with her friends in the US, photos from her party went viral and left the internet in awe of her style. Suhana has been spending time in the US since she went back in January to complete her education. It was in 2019 that Suhana had enrolled at New York University. On her first day, her mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of her daughter going off to her at NYU and it had left everyone excited.

