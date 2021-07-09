  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan shows off her slender frame in a strapless bodycon dress in PIC; Don't miss her luxury arm candy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has dropped her latest photo from the US. The star kid has sent into a frenzy with her stylish party look with expensive arm candy.
61058 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan shows off her slender frame in a strapless bodycon dress in PIC; Don't miss her luxury arm candy Suhana Khan shows off her slender frame in a strapless bodycon dress in PIC; Don't miss her luxury arm candy
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

No matter what Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares on her social media handle, it tends to go viral among the various fan clubs of the star kid. Even before her big Bollywood debut, Suhana has managed to become the talk of social media due to her style. Now, her recent photo that she has dropped on her Instagram handle is bound to send fans into a tizzy as she has managed to rock an expensive bag and a stylish dress that compliments her slender frame. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo, with a cropped face, where she is seen clad in off-shoulder blue body con maxi dress. She teamed it up with an expensive Balenciaga Triangle Duffle S bag that apparently costs between USD 750 to 2085 as per Bag Birdy. Suhana left her hair open and was seemingly playing with them while the picture was being clicked. She added a delicate pendant to her neck to accessorise and complete her look.

Take a look:

The star kid previously too has been in the headlines owing to her stylish looks. Back in May, when Suhana celebrated her birthday with her friends in the US, photos from her party went viral and left the internet in awe of her style. Suhana has been spending time in the US since she went back in January to complete her education. It was in 2019 that Suhana had enrolled at New York University. On her first day, her mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of her daughter going off to her at NYU and it had left everyone excited. 

Also Read|Suhana Khan drops an alluring PHOTO as she dolls up in a little black dress in New York

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Suhana Khan slays in a chic crop top and shorts as she hits Pilates class; See PIC
PICS: Navya Nanda gives a sneak peek from her day; Suhana Khan goes gaga
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’, shares staggering new PIC; Alia Bhatt reacts
Suhana Khan shells out fitness inspiration as she shares a mirror selfie at the gym; See PHOTO
Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a heartfelt throwback PIC with her dad
Suhana Khan drops an alluring PHOTO as she dolls up in a little black dress in New York
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Another flop in making

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Attention seeking. Go do something meaningful in life. Make something of urself rather than relying on ur fathers fame/ name!!!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Despite of the best and costliest clothes Why she never looks classy. Her makeup n dressing seems cheap n over.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

so des perate man

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Boring

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Ugly

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Stop being so attention seeking with touched up pictures

Anonymous 10 hours ago

seems she so busy in evenings..how will she finish her NYU lol?