Suhana Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya-Aditya, Shanaya and others spotted at a party: PICS

Bollywood parties and get-togethers have always garnered the attention of film fanatics and netizens, alike. The popular stars of the contemporary Hindi film industry were spotted together on August 5, Saturday night, as they attended the party hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, the leading producer. Many famous celebs, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, much-loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and many others were spotted at the party.

However, as always, the Jawan actor chose to not pose for the paparazzi photographers as he arrived for the party in his concealed car. King Khan was accompanied by his longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Suhana, Sidharth-Kiara, Ananya-Aditya and others arrive in style

Just like her dad Shah Rukh Khan, the budding actress who is set to make her much-awaited debut with The Archies, opted to not face the paparazzi, as she arrived for the party. In the car video which is now going viral on social media, Suhana Khan looks pretty in a sky-blue ribbed top, which she paired with matching trousers.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on the other hand, were all smiles as they greeted the photographers from their car. The Shershaah actor looked handsome in a white shirt. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress looked pretty in a green and white floral dress. She completed her look with a no-make-up look and a free hairdo.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, however, arrived separately for the party. The Liger actress was seen in an orange short dress, which she paired with a minimal necklace. The Night Manager actor, on the other hand, was seen a black t-shirt and matching trousers. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in a beige spaghetti top.

Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and others join

Many senior members of the Hindi cinema fraternity, including popular filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and many others were also spotted arriving at Amritpal Singh Bindra's party, on Saturday night. KJo kept it simple in a black shirt and his signature eyeglasses. Karisma, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black top, which she paired with dewy make-up and a pair of statement earrings.

