Suhana Khan is a sight to behold in a polka dotted dress with a baby Louis Vuitton bag; Fans call her ‘Queen’

Suhana Khan took to Instagram to drop stunning photos. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter took over the internet with her luxurious arm candy and stunning OOTD.

and ’s daughter has been spending her time amid the lockdown at home. While spending time at home, often Suhana dolls up and flaunts her looks on social media. A couple of times in the past months, Suhana has dropped stunning photos on her Instagram handle after getting all decked up with makeup and doing her hair. Once again, she began her weekend on a cheerful note as she shared stunning photos with her luxury bag.

Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana dropped a couple of gorgeous photos in which she was seen carrying off a baby Louis Vuitton bag on her arm. Clad in a black and white polka dotted dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous. With her touch of perfect pink lipstick and her hair left open, King Khan’s daughter looked like she was ready to take over the world. Seeing her photos, the comments on her post started pouring in and were filled with praises for her.

Suhana shared the photos and wrote, “with a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm.” A couple of close friends of Suhana hailed her as the ‘Queen’ in the comments on the photos.

Here are Suhana Khan’s photos:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Suhana has been spending time in Mumbai at home with her family. Last year, Suhana had enrolled in New York University. Her mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of Suhana climbing up the steps of her college in New York. Several fans of King Khan have been looking forward to Suhana's debut in films. During her graduations, Suhana also was a part of a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue and once it was released on YouTube, many loved her performance.

