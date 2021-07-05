  1. Home
Suhana Khan slays in a chic crop top and shorts as she hits Pilates class; See PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks stylish during her Pilates class. Scroll below to see.
11325 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan shares pic from her Pilates class Suhana Khan slays in a chic crop top and shorts as she hits Pilates class; See PIC (Pic Credits: Suhana Khan Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story to share a new picture from her Pilates class. Looking stylish in her workout gear, Suhana posed in front of the mirror. Suhana donned a chic crop top and teamed it with grey shorts. Star kid accessorized her entire look with a pair of looped earrings. With her hair tied back, she looked sporty. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she added the sticker, 'Pilates Pilates Pilates.' Her sporty look definitely encourages us to hit the gyms in style. 

Suhana, who is currently in the United States, is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her time abroad. She is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Her Instagram feed is full of glamorous pictures. In her last Instagram post, Suhana shared a staggering new selfie and was seen sporting a blue cap in the picture with mild makeup. In the selfie, a black cat was also seen in Suhana’s lap. She declared herself a ‘cat lady’ in the caption. 

She recently celebrated her 21st birthday and dropped a stunning picture on the photo-sharing application. Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Navya Nanda were among the first few to shower love on Ananya’s post. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’, shares staggering new PIC; Alia Bhatt reacts

Credits :Pic Credits: Suhana Khan Instagram

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Something is weird and odd (and not in a nice way) about this chick!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Fitness inspiration

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Killing beauty with stunning super daman shape

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I wonder!! .. how can I make u exciting inside without seeing or in touch with

