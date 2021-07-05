Suhana Khan slays in a chic crop top and shorts as she hits Pilates class; See PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looks stylish during her Pilates class. Scroll below to see.

and ’s daughter took to her Instagram story to share a new picture from her Pilates class. Looking stylish in her workout gear, Suhana posed in front of the mirror. Suhana donned a chic crop top and teamed it with grey shorts. Star kid accessorized her entire look with a pair of looped earrings. With her hair tied back, she looked sporty. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she added the sticker, 'Pilates Pilates Pilates.' Her sporty look definitely encourages us to hit the gyms in style.

Suhana, who is currently in the United States, is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her time abroad. She is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Her Instagram feed is full of glamorous pictures. In her last Instagram post, Suhana shared a staggering new selfie and was seen sporting a blue cap in the picture with mild makeup. In the selfie, a black cat was also seen in Suhana’s lap. She declared herself a ‘cat lady’ in the caption.

She recently celebrated her 21st birthday and dropped a stunning picture on the photo-sharing application. Ananya Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Navya Nanda were among the first few to shower love on Ananya’s post. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

