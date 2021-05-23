Suhana Khan slays in pastel green outfit for 21st birthday, Ananya Panday likens her to 'Tinkerbell'

On Sunday morning, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday outfit and as always, the young diva slayed it.

turned 21 on 22 May and the social media bee did it in style in New York. and 's daughter is currently in New York studying drama and cinema and celebrated her birthday in the Big Apple. She took to Instagram on Sunday morning (IST) to share a glimpse of her birthday outfit and as always, the young diva slayed it.

Donning a pastel green outfit, Suhana shared a photo of herself wearing a pastel bodycon dress with an halter neck shoulder. She left her highlighted tresses open and colour co-ordinated her dress with a pastel green purse which she threw over her left shoulder.

Suhana, who usually goes big on accessories, kept the look super minimal including her makeup. With the wind in her hair, Suhana was seen posing for the photo on a rooftop place of sorts.

Her BFF and actress Ananya Panday was one of the first people to comment on her photo. Ananya likened her to a Disney character as she called her 'Tinkerbell'. Ananya's mum and sister also commented on Suhana's photo.

Check out Suhana Khan's 21st birthday photo:

On her birthday, mum Gauri Khan shared a chic photo of her daughter and wrote, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always."

