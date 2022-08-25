Suhana Khan smiles as she poses with a fan at Mumbai airport ahead of vacation with Gauri Khan; PICS

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Following her father Shah Rukh Khan's steps she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about film The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Although she’s yet to be a part of showbiz, Suhana has always been part of the limelight and also enjoys a massive fan following.

Earlier today, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted by the paparazzi as they flew out of Mumbai for a mini vacation. The mother-daughter duo arrived in stylish casuals as the star kid was seen wearing a grey jacket with a beige camisole, black pants, and white sneakers. She also carried a pink bag. Gauri, on the other hand, dished out major boss lady vibes in a blazer over a black gown, which she paired with black loafers. The mother-daughter duo also posed for selfies with a fan. In the photos, Suhana was seen smiling as she pulled her face mask down. While Gauri also strikes a pose for a selfie.

Check out Suhana and Gauri's PICS:

Recently, Suhana shared a picture with her siblings Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan on her Instagram handle. The picture featured the three Khan siblings hugging each other. She added three monkey emojis as the caption to her post.

Meanwhile, The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular comic Archies. According to reports, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge in Zoya's adaptation, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper, and Agastya will play the character of Archie. The film is slated for a 2023 release and will premiere on Netflix.

