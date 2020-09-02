Suhana Khan spends her quarantine evenings at Mannat by gazing at the sea and we totally love her view; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

’s daughter, , is currently quarantining in Mumbai with dad and mom and thanks to social media, this star kid makes sure to share candid selfies and photos with her Instafam. And today, Suhana Khan brightened up the day when she posted a video of the sea and well, we are sure this is the view from Mannat’s balcony and well, we are sure this is exactly how Suhana has bene spending time amid quarantine.

We say this because earlier, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were snapped sitting in the balcony of Mannat while enjoying their evening tea/coffee. That said, a few days back, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of teary-eyed pictures of herself, in what looks like another play that she is part of, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Congrats, if you haven't seen me crying. Quarantine filming.” Last year, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. On the occasion of Rakhi, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of brothers- and AbRam, to wish them on the auspicious festival of Rakhi. While one photo featured Aryan Khan while he posted amid snow clad mountains, another photo was of little munchkin Abram while he enjoyed in the snow.

Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents. Prior to New York, Suhana Khan was studying at Ardingly College in London, and during her graduation, she was awarded the Russell Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama.

