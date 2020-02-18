Suhana Khan sports a bright red lip in THIS latest photo from New York; Check It Out

Suhana, who studied in UK for almost three years, is now studying in New York and her pictures from the Big Apple often go viral on social media.

more often than not manages to sent social media into a tizzy. The star kid has not even made her debut on the big screen, but Suhana has a strong fan following and dedicated fan clubs to her name. Suhana, who studied in UK for almost three years, is now studying in New York and her pictures often go viral on social media and is flooded with comments. Now, we got to see some brand new photos of Suhana posing for the camera.

In the latest photo, Suhana can be seen sporting a striking red lip in an off-shoulder rib knit tee. Her perfectly blow-dried hair is on point as the star kid can be seen posing next to her friend. Unlike her usual poses, Suhana's adorable smile floored many. One of the fan rightly commented, "So cute." From the looks of it, Suhana seems to be chilling in a New York bar as in the background a huge clock can be spotted.

Check out Suhana's latest photo shared by her fan club below:

Meanwhile, the young gun has a keen interest in being in front of the camera. She is fond of acting as she was part of multiple film and theatre projects during her school days. However, dad has time and again reiterated the fact that his kids will only join showbiz once they complete their education.

Do you think Suhana Khan will be making her debut soon? Let us know in the comments below.

