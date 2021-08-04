Suhana Khan sports her many moods in THIS latest PHOTO; Asks fans to ‘Pick a personality’

Suhana Khan has been raising the standards when it comes to sharing pictures on the gram. Lately, fans and friends have been loving her snaps, as the young woman continues to dish out some gorgeous looks. On Tuesday, Suhana dropped another stunning photo featuring herself and her many ‘personalities’. YES! You read that right. Suhana posted a beautiful collage of herself, combining nine pictures. The collage was an aesthetic treat to the eye, as it perfectly constituted both colored and monochromatic shots.

In the photo shared by Suhana, she can be seen sporting a clean and sleek look. She has a round-neck black tee on, which the star kid accessorized with classic golden hoops and a dainty golden chain. Suhana styled her hair in a sleek bun look with a middle parting. What added to the look was the kohled waterline in her eyes. She made a collage of this look, featuring her in different expressions. The photo grid has six colored and three black and white photos. Suhana captioned the post with a witty line that read, “Pick a personality.”

Take a look at Suhana’s latest Instagram post

As soon as she shared the collage on her Instagram space, fans and friends flooded it with likes and comments. While one friend wrote, “Wait stop I can’t choose I pick them all,” another wrote, “You’re unreal.” Best friend Shanaya Kapoor also left a comment under Suhana’s post which read, “Beauty”, followed by a heart emoji. Shanaya’s mother and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also left heart-eyed emojis under Suhana’s photo.

Recently Suhana had shared another beautiful photo of herself clicked by mother . Suhana was seen holding a can of the Coca Cola beverage, and she captioned the post with, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford” Shah Rukh Khan being his humorous self was quick to comment, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…and still appreciate the picture???”

Currently, Suhana is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

