Suhana Khan steps out for dinner with The Archies co-actor Agastya Nanda & his mom Shweta Bachchan; PICS

Suhana Khan was spotted with her The Archies co-actor Agastya Nanda moments ago, as the two stepped out for dinner with the latter’s mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s close friend Kaajal Anand. Check out their photos below.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Kaajal Anand clicked in the city

\