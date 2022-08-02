Suhana Khan steps out for dinner with The Archies co-actor Agastya Nanda & his mom Shweta Bachchan; PICS

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will be making their acting debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:23 PM IST  |  3.4K
Suhana Khan was spotted with her The Archies co-actor Agastya Nanda moments ago, as the two stepped out for dinner with the latter’s mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s close friend Kaajal Anand. Check out their photos below. 

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Kaajal Anand clicked in the city 

suhana khan in the city - 1

suhana khan and kaajal anand in the city - 1

suhana khan and kaajal anand in the city - 2

suhana khan and shweta bachchan in the city - 1\

shweta bachchan and agastya nanda in the city - 1

shweta bachchan and agastya nanda in the city - 2

suhana khan in the city - 2

