Suhana Khan steps out for movie night with BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan; See PICS

Suhana Khan, the budding actress who is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is all set to make her grand debut soon. As you may know, Suhana is stepping into Bollywood with the upcoming musical drama The Archies, which is set to release on Netflix soon. The star kid, who is all excited to release her maiden venture, is now enjoying a break in Mumbai with her family. On Tuesday night, Suhana Khan was spotted in the city with her BFF and aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan steps out for a movie night with Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan

The popular star kid was spotted by the paparazzi with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan in Juhu on Tuesday night, as they stepped out for a movie night. Suhana Khan was seen arriving at PVR Juhu along with Shanaya and Jahaan, and the photographers quickly caught a few glimpses of the trio.

In the pictures, Suhana Khan is seen in a black t-shirt, which she paired with denim trousers. The Archies actress completed her look with a simple free hairdo and a no make-up look. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a white T-shirt. She finished her look with dewy make-up, a free hairdo, minimal accessories, a statement watch, and a crossbody bag. Jahaan Kapoor was seen in an oversized black t-shirt.

Suhana Khan's work front

The star kid, who was highly active in theatre during her graduation days in New York, is set to make her grand movie debut with The Archies, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The project features a stellar star cast including Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The official release date of the project is expected to announce with its trailer, which is set to release in a couple of weeks.

