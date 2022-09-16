Suhana Khan strikes a pose with her doppelganger during Dubai vacay with Gauri Khan and Shanaya Kapoor; PIC
Suhana Khan bears a striking resemblance with Instagram influencer Bareeha. Take a look!
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan garnered a massive following on social media even before her Bollywood debut. Just a few days ago, the paparazzi clicked Suhana Khan and her mom Gauri Khan at the Mumbai airport as they were jetting off to Dubai for a vacation. Suhana is also accompanied by her bestie Shanaya Kapoor and Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor, and the four of them are having the time of their lives in Dubai.
Speaking of which, during her Dubai trip, Suhana also met her ‘doppelganger’ Bareeha, who is an Instagram influencer. Bareeha, who bumped into Suhana at a restaurant in Dubai, posed with the star kid and took to her Instagram account to share their picture together. In her caption, Bareeha mentioned that people keep sending Suhana’s pictures in her DMs, often comparing the both of them. Sharing the picture, Bareeha captioned it, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs. #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble.”
Fans noticed the resemblance, and while one of them wrote, “FINALLLLLLLLY WHEN SISTER MET SISTER !! hahahaha i cannot believe this !!!,” another social media user commented, “So much resemblance..wow!!” Check out the picture below.
Meanwhile, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been dropping glimpses from their Dubai vacation on their Instagram stories. Just yesterday, Suhana shared a picture of herself, in which she was seen dressed in a yellow bodycon dress. Looks like Suhana and Shanaya enjoyed a day at a beauty salon in Dubai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Dharma Productions' Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.
