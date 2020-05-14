Suhana Khan strikes effortless poses as mom Gauri Khan turns photographer for her; See PHOTOS

Suhana Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks mesmerizing. These pictures have been clicked by none other than her mom Gauri Khan herself.

is among the most popular star kids of the Bollywood film industry who manages to steal the limelight most of the time. The aspiring actress has already acquired a massive fan following all over the country. A few days back, her fans went into a frenzy when she went public on her Instagram handle. And as expected, the number of followers in her account has been increasing daily and has crossed the seven hundred thousand mark too.

Suhana often keeps on sharing numerous pictures and videos on her handle regularly. As we speak of this, the aspiring star has shared a few pictures on the photo-sharing app in which she looks mesmerizing. She is seen wearing a printed white tube knot-front top and blue jeans as seen in the picture. Suhana lets down her long hair as usual and opts for minimal makeup consisting of pink lip color and mascara-rimmed eyes. The credits for these amazing pictures are given to her mom who herself has shared a few more pictures on her handle.

Check out Suhana Khan’s pictures below:

Check out the pictures shared by Gauri Khan below:

It must be mentioned here Suhana’s effortless poses in the pictures are just unmissable. The star kid is known to be very close to her mother and is often spotted hanging out with her. She is currently staying with the rest of the family in Mannat and is under home quarantine. A few days back, Suhana had shared a throwback picture and wished mom Gauri Khan on the special occasion of Mother’s Day.

