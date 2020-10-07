  1. Home
Suhana Khan strikes a stunning pose as she slays a chic outfit in her new PHOTO

Suhana Khan never fails to grab attention whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
Suhana Khan strikes a stunning pose as she slays a chic outfit in her new PHOTO
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Despite not being a member of the film fraternity yet, the gorgeous diva manages to grab the attention of the media at times. Recently, Suhana made headlines owing to her post as a response to trolls who commented on her skin tone. The 20- year old shared a screenshot of the hate comments that she received and wrote ‘End Colourism’ along with it.

Numerous celebs came out in support of Suhana Khan after the same. Meanwhile, as we speak of this, she has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. She strikes a stunning pose in front of a picturesque background while being seated on a sofa. Suhana looks effortlessly chic as she wears a black tank top with a low neckline and blue denim shorts. She opts for a neutral makeup look and pink lip colour. 

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (suhanakhan2) on

Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently pursuing film studies at New York University. Although she is far off from making her debut in the Bollywood film industry, her pictures and videos often catch the attention of the netizens. She created a lot of buzz in the media a few months earlier after having made her Instagram account public. Suhana enjoys a massive fan following on social media already. Her father, Shah Rukh Khan, had revealed in one of his interviews that she plans to make a career in the field of acting. 

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan SLAMS trolls for commenting on her skin tone; Demands ‘#EndColourism’

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

