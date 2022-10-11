Suhana Khan stuns in bodycon dress, Aryan Khan keeps it cool as they attend ILT20 trophy launch event

Shah Rukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are undoubtedly among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and that is no secret. The Khan siblings were recently spotted jetting off from the Mumbai airport to Dubai. While Suhana smiled at the paparazzi outside the airport terminal, Aryan wore a face mask as he walked alongside his sister. Meanwhile, on Monday, Suhana and Aryan attended the inaugural session of the International League T20 held in Dubai.

Aryan and Suhana attended the ceremony in style with businessman Jay Mehta. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aryan captioned it: “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.” In the second photo, Suhana looked stunning as always as she donned a ribbed knit figure-hugging midi dress and opted for minimal accessories. Aryan, on the other hand, kept it casual as he sported a black T-shirt and jacket with black pants. Meanwhile, recently, Suhana and Aryan attended the special screening of Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan work front

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also be debuting in it alongside Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, it will be released in 2023 on Netflix.

Aryan will be making his debut as a writer for an upcoming web series and it is set to go on floors by 2022 end. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who also wrote the Fauda series, to train Aryan for his debut as a writer.

