Suhana Khan surprised Gauri Khan with THIS on Mother’s Day; Do not miss the star kid's unseen pic

It was Mother’s Day yesterday and social media was filled with wishes from people making their moms feel special. Even our Bollywood celebrities left no stones unturned to wish their mom and shower love on them. Today Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her daughter Suhana Khan and the wonderful bouquet of flowers that she gifted the star wife to make her feel special.

In the first picture, Gauri Khan has shared a picture of Suhana Khan looking all pretty. Suhana’s hair is left open and with minimal makeup, she looks flawless. She is wearing a light pink jacket with blue stripes. The star kid looks toward the camera with a faint smile on her face. The next picture is of a gorgeous looking bouquet that Suhana gifted her mom on Mother’s Day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is all set to make her big OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the popular comics Archies. She will be making her debut with Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The project went on floors this week in Ooty. While she has not yet confirmed the lead cast, we have already seen a glimpse of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in their retro looks as they were snapped on set in Mumbai a few weeks ago. Their looks clearly revealed that Agastya will be essaying the role of Archie, while Khushi's hairstyle indicated that she will be playing Betty in the drama. This leaves Suhana with the lead character of Veronica.

