Suhana Khan takes inspiration from Euphoria star Alexa Demie for her selfie and adds a touch of Audrey Hepburn

Suhana Khan took to social media to share a selfie where it appeared as if the star tried to follow Euphoria star Alexa Demie’s makeup tutorial and create a look for herself. However, a stunning glimpse of Audrey Hepburn in her photo could not be missed.

and ’s daughter is currently spending her time at home with her family. Amid the lockdown, the star kid is making sure she enjoys some family time to the fullest before she returns to college in New York. Last year, Suhana enrolled in New York University and her mom Gauri Khan had dropped a glimpse of her little girl going off to college on social media. Now, while staying at home, Suhana often shares photos after dolling up and leaves fans in awe.

Once again, recently, Suhana shared a glimpse of her subtle makeup with her selfie. Over the weekend, Suhana must have taken inspiration from Euphoria star Alexa Demie’s makeup tutorial as she created a subtle yet glam look for her selfie. In the photo, one can only see Suhana’s face partially but with a touch of shimmer, kohl eyes, nude glossy lips and a pair of diamond drop earrings. With her hair tied in a high bun, Suhana looked extremely gorgeous.

However, the Vogue magazine cover featuring Audrey Hepburn in the background could not be missed from Suhana’s selfie. Along with this, Suhana captioned the photo as, ‘alexia demie’ with a couple of emoticons with a black heart, a star and more.

Here is Suhana Khan’s selfie:

Meanwhile, Suhana recently dropped a sweet comment on her best friend Ananya Panday’s photo. She called her monochrome look in the photo ‘stunning’ and left netizens in awe of their PDA. Amid the lockdown, Suhana has been staying at home and hasn’t really met up with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya. Often on social media, they indulge in PDA in the comments that ends up lighting up the internet.

