Suhana Khan takes silhouette challenge to another level with her alluring avatar in THIS photo

If there is one star kid who never fails to make it to the headlines with her uploads, it is and 's daughter . Currently living it up in New York City, Suhana has been sharing updates about her life on social media. And her recent photo seems to be her take on the viral silhouette challenge on Instagram. The photo has taken over the internet as many loved how the star kept it mysterious enough to keep them guessing about her look.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana reposted a photo that she was tagged in by her friend Muskan Chanana. In the photo, we can see both the girls clad in body con dresses and high heels with hair left open as they posed in front of a big red moon-like circle of light. As the photo was shared, Suhana's friend added a wink emoticon over it. It didn't take much time to take over the various fan clubs of Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter.

Meanwhile, last week, Suhana has left the internet gushing over her chic style as she served up different looks in her photos. In one of the photos, she was seen rocking a strapless bodycon maxi dress with an expensive Balenciaga bag. In another upload, Suhana was seen slaying in the sunshine in a body con top with leather pants and an LV sling bag. The star kid surely knows how to own her stylish looks and make a statement.

The star kid returned to New York back in January after the lockdown as she resumed her studies at the New York University. It was in 2019 that she had enrolled in the university. Her mom Gauri Khan had even shared a video of Suhana climbing the stairs of her college on the first day.

