Suhana Khan takes us inside her 22nd birthday bash with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & The Archies gang; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan began her Tuesday by sharing inside photos from her birthday celebration in Ooty with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies co-stars. The star kid left everyone in awe with glimpses of the party thrown on the set where Suhana was seen clad in a pretty one-shoulder orange bodycon dress. In the photo shared by Suhana, we could see the entire room decorated with 'happy birthday' and colourful balloons. Flower bouquets for the birthday girl also were seen.

Suhana Khan celebrates her 22nd birthday on The Archies set

Sharing the photos, Suhana captioned them as, "22/22", which meant that she turned 22 on May 22. In one of the photos, Suhana could be seen sitting at a table with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya and the two could be seen smiling. In another photo, Khushi Kapoor and Yuvraj Menda could be seen posing with Suhana at her birthday party. Khushi was seen clad in a white sweater with a black skirt in the photo. The star kid looked elated to be enjoying her 22nd birthday bash in the midst of the shoot of her debut film, The Archies in Ooty.

Have a look at Suhana Khan's birthday party photos:

Suhana Khan gets love from BFF Ananya Panday on birthday post

Recently, Suhana had shared glimpses on the Instagram story of her birthday celebrations. Now, as she went on to drop complete photos from the birthday celebration, Suhana's best friend and actress Ananya Panday was quick to notice her bouquet of flowers missing in the frame. She quickly asked Suhana, "Where are my flowers." To this, Suhana sweetly responded that she sleeps with it. She wrote, "@ananyapanday I sleep next to them every night." The Archies gang has been shooting in Ooty for a while now.

Suhana Khan to debut in The Archies with Agastya & Khushi

The announcement for The Archies adaptation was made by Zoya Akhtar a while back. However, recently, the first teaser was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and others on social media. In the teaser, Suhana was seen as Veronica, Khushi as Betty, and Agastya as Archie. Other debutantes seen in the frame included Yuvraj, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj and Dot. The film is being directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. It is backed by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment. It is expected to release in 2023.

