Suhana Khan takes us inside her candlelit evening with a PHOTO but her personalised diary steals the attention

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan took to social media to drop a glimpse of a dreamy evening indoors. However, her personalised diary with her name engraved left fans intrigued.

Bollywood's King Khan, 's daughter has been the talk of the town since she made her Instagram account public. Since then, Suhana keeps fans a glimpse of her style as well as her life. From sharing stunning photos to dropping her opinions on various things, Suhana has been using her Instagram handle to show a side to her personality that fans have not seen. And now, she shared a stunning glimpse of her evening indoors amid the pandemic. However, it was her personalised diary that left fans wondering if she writes too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared a photo in which we could see her giving us a sneak peek of her candlelit evening. In the picture, we caught a glimpse of a black diary with 'Suhana' engraved on top in golden colour. Seeing the same, one only wondered if the star kid also pens her thoughts in her diary. Suhana shared the photo with a heart emoticon and left fans curious about the same. Last year, Suhana made headlines when she penned a long note demanding an end to colourism, and well, that surely gave all a glimpse of how well she could articulate her thoughts.

Meanwhile, the star kid's debut is being highly awaited by fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana had even assisted her father during the shoot of his film Zero and photos of her hanging out with him on the sets had gone viral back then. In 2019, Suhana enrolled in New York University and her mom had shared a video of her first day at the film school. In 2020, Suhana spent time at home amid the pandemic and even headed to UAE with SRK, AbRam and for the IPL 2020 tournament.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's latest post:

