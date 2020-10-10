Suhana Khan is a total ‘Vibe’ in this throwback vacay photo and BFF Shanaya Kapoor agrees; Take a look

Today, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her vacay diary; Take a look

Ever since ’s daughter, , has made her Instagram account public, the star kid’s fans have been rejoicing her candid clicks. From sharing photos with Abram to sharing pictures with her BFFs, Suhana Khan’s Instagram channel is LIT, to say the least. And while Suhana is quarantining at home with her parents, today, she dig deep into her vacay archives to share a photo wherein she is seen posing, in what looks like New York. Amidst a host of comments, BFF Shanaya Kapoor left a comment that read, “Vibe”

In the photo, Suhana Khan is seen wearing black joggers paired with a camel coloured top and open tresses and as always, she looked like a diva. ﻿Now amid the Bollywood drug nexus case, this star kid shared a tweet by a social media user that talked about misogyny. The tweet read, “the double standards are scary'. If we look at the tweet, it read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behavior towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

As we speak, Suhana Khan is with daddy Shah Rukh Khan and in UAE as she was last snapped at the cricket stadium when she accompanied SRK for KKR match. Later, a host of photos of Suhana, SRK and Aryan went viral on social media.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Amid B town drug nexus, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a cryptic post on ‘misogyny’; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×