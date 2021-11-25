Suhana Khan is heartbroken as she bids adieu to New York in an emotional post

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been studying cinema at New York University. Suhana recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from New York. Suhana shared a monochromatic picture of a massive building with scaffolding on it. Beneath the building, there is a truck that has an incredible quote about New York written on it. The quote is, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker”. Suhana shared the picture and mentioned a heartbreak emoji in the caption. The picture and the caption could signify that Suhana might be moving on from New York.

If sources are to be believed then Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial adaptation of the Archies comics. Zoya recently announced that she is working on the project for Netflix alongside Reema Kagti. A source close to the development had revealed, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends.”

Take a look:

The source further revealed, “While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paperwork will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch.”

