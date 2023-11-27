Suhana Khan turns first-time singer for The Archies song Jab Tum Na Theen, urges all to 'listen with kindness'

The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The cast for the film includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. A while ago, Suhana made a post revealing that she turned singer for the first time as she gave her voice to The Archies' new song Jab Tum Na Theen.

Suhana Khan on singing first time for The Archies

A while ago, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a post revealing she became a singer for the first time as she sang Jab Tum Na Theen from The Archies.

The song is also voiced by Dot., Javed Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Tejas.

Sharing a screenshot of the song from a leading streaming platform, Suhana wrote, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness."

Reacting to her post, Ananya Panday wrote, "Suzie you’re sooooo good." Khushi Kapoor dropped white hearts and Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Sue (red heart)." Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar's distinctive filmmaking style combined with the vintage essence of the story and the debut of several young talents make this teenage film a promising and heartwarming experience.

Produced by Tiger Baby Films, The Archies is set to release on Netflix on December 7.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Is Shah Rukh Khan making special appearance in daughter Suhana Khan's debut film? Report says so