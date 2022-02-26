Suhana Khan turns into glamorous diva for her girls' night out with Shanaya Kapoor, Rysa Panday; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in the tinselvile. The young starlet is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, but she already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Not just Suhana makes the heads turn every time she steps out in the city, her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. Interestingly, the diva made her way to the headlines once again today after Shanaya Kapoor shared a glimpse of their all girls night with Suhana and Ananya Pandya’s sister Rysa Panday

Taking to her Instagram story, Shanaya shared a beautiful pic wherein Suhana grabbed attention with her glamorous avatar. In the pic, Suhana was seen donning a wine coloured body hugging outfit. She had her make up game on point and had kept her tresses open. On the other hand, Shanaya looked stunning in her white coloured backless outfit and was seen holding Rysa close to her. Rysa was seen donning a cute white coloured crop top with trousers. The girls were all smiles as they posed together for the camera making it a picture perfect moment.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s post featuring Suhana Khan:

Earlier, Malaika Arora had also shared a beautiful pic of Suhana Khan wherein she was seen posing with Ananya and Shanaya and the young starlets were seen nailing with her style statements. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress was overwhelmed seeing girls turning into starlets. She wrote, “baby dolls all grown up”.

