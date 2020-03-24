Suhana Khan turns to Meryl Streep to keep her occupied during the self isolation amid Coronavirus outbreak

Suhana Khan is currently a student at New York University. Like everyone else, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has also resorted to self-isolation and she has Meryl Streep to give her company.

Like all of us, is also under self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. 's gorgeous daughter is currently a student at New York University. She moved to the US a few months ago. As the Big Apple is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is safe to say Suhana too has locked herself up indoors. While it is unclear if she's at the dorm of the university or staying over with a friend, Suhana took to her Instagram and revealed her quarantine activities. She revealed that she has Meryl Streep for company.

Wait, wait, don't jump the gun. The aspiring actress is not literally in the same room as the Academy Award-winner. However, Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she is watching a Meryl Streep movie during the lockdown. With the lights switched off, it is hard to tell if she's watching the movie by herself or with her friends by her side.

Check out the photo below:

Suhana recently went public with her Instagram account. The 19-year-old opened her social media platform to the world and shared her photos. The account, active from 2017, features photos of Suhana with her siblings, and AbRam, and her mother Gauri, apart from her friends from the university.

As for her career, Suhana has already made her acting debut with the short film Grey Part of Blue. The English movie gave fans a glimpse of Suhana's remarkable acting skills. Haven't you seen it yet? Check it out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan goes public on Instagram with 22 posts & SIX of them are Shah Rukh Khan's favourite

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More