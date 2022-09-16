Suhana Khan turns photographer for BFF Shanaya Kapoor during Dubai vacay; Ananya Panday drops a cute comment
Suhana Khan clicks the most stunning pictures of Shanaya Kapoor during their Dubai vacation.
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan jetted off to Dubai a few days ago, and are currently enjoying their holidays with Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The four ladies have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram and looks like they are having a ball of a time together. Just recently, Shanaya Kapoor took to her social media to post some gorgeous snaps of herself, and she looks like an absolute diva. In the caption, Shanaya revealed that it was Suhana who clicked her pictures.
Looks like Suhana turned photographer for her bestie Shanaya during their trip, and clicked some really gorgeous photos. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen rocking a white halter neck top along with a matching skirt. The actress kept her look minimal yet chic and accessorized with silver heels and a handbag that added just the right amount of bling to her look. Shanaya’s makeup is on point, and she let her tresses loose. Sharing the pictures, Shanaya wrote, “thanks for the clicks suu @suhanakhan2.”
Ananya Panday, who is close friends with Shanaya, dropped a lovely comment on her pics that read, “Fresh as a daisy.” Take a look at the pictures below.
Meanwhile, earlier today, a picture of Suhana Khan posing with her ‘doppelganger’ Bareeha was going viral on social media. Bareeha is an Instagram influencer who bumped into Suhana at a restaurant in Dubai, and clicked a picture with her. She wrote, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs. #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak.
