Suhana Khan turns photographer for BFF Shanaya Kapoor during Dubai vacay; Ananya Panday drops a cute comment

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan jetted off to Dubai a few days ago, and are currently enjoying their holidays with Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The four ladies have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram and looks like they are having a ball of a time together. Just recently, Shanaya Kapoor took to her social media to post some gorgeous snaps of herself, and she looks like an absolute diva. In the caption, Shanaya revealed that it was Suhana who clicked her pictures.

Looks like Suhana turned photographer for her bestie Shanaya during their trip, and clicked some really gorgeous photos. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen rocking a white halter neck top along with a matching skirt. The actress kept her look minimal yet chic and accessorized with silver heels and a handbag that added just the right amount of bling to her look. Shanaya’s makeup is on point, and she let her tresses loose. Sharing the pictures, Shanaya wrote, “thanks for the clicks suu @suhanakhan2.”