With a Suhana Khan twist, BFF Ananya Panday welcomes her own birthday month in THIS video

Actress Ananya Panday has several close friends in Btown. However, her closest and childhood best friend remains and 's daughter . The two adore each other and well, their social media exchanges too often leave netizens in awe of their bond. Now, a recent gesture by Ananya in a new video with a 'Suhana' twist also has given all a sneak peek into their sweet bond. Recently, Ananya shared a video on her Instagram handle to welcome her birthday month. However, the 'Suhana Khan' twist is what left netizens intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a video in which she is seen singing the 'happy birthday' song while playing the piano alongside. However, when she has to name a person to wish happy birthday to in the song lyrics, she sings Suhana's name instead of her own. Ananya sings for Suhana instead of herself and well, the cute gesture is unmissable in the video. Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday month to me (Pretend I'm saying Ananya not Suhana ok bye)"

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, whenever Ananya or Suhana share a post on social media, the two often indulge in social media banter and well, netizens love every bit of it. From sharing photos with each other to rooting for each other, Suhana and Ananya never miss a chance to show love for each other. They are undoubtedly the most popular Bollywood BFFs among the Gen-Z.

On the work front, reports are in that Suhana will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's project based on Archie Comics. The project reportedly will also star Agastya Nanda and . On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read|Ananya Panday flaunts her toned midriff in athleisure as she exits yoga class with a smile; PHOTOS