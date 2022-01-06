Suhana Khan ups her fashion game looking drop-dead gorgeous as she poses in NEW sunkissed photos.

Suhana Khan definitely knows how to work the camera. Guess, it's in the genes! The young star kid proved it once more when she took to social media on Thursday to drop a series of photos. Suhana Khan, who was studying in New York, upped the fashion game for her latest series of photos and looked stunning while she was at it.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped two sunkissed photos. In the aesthetically shot pictures, Suhana was seen lounging on a white sofa lounger surrounded by multiple cushions. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter can be seen looking straight into the camera. However, it is her stylish outfit that stands out. Suhana can be seen wearing a printed satin slip dress with a cowl neck. With red nails, minimal jewellery and full glam makeup, Suhana makes for a breathtaking pictures.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "wait lemme pose." The photo was loved by her friends, fans and followers. Bestie Shanaya Kapoor was smitten by Suhana's photo as she commented, "Sue," with a string of heart and love struck emojis. Ananya Panday also commented saying, "Glg," which is short for glowing.

Check out Suhana Khan's latest post below:

Suhana will now be prepping for her first screen project in India. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few months ago that Zoya Akhtar will be launching Suhana alongside newbies Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in a digital project based on the Archie comics.

