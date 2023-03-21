Suhana Khan ups the hotness quotient in new sunkissed pics; Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and others REACT

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time she drops a picture or her fan clubs share unseen posts, they go viral on the Internet in no time. On Tuesday evening, Suhana took to Instagram and treated fans with a bunch of new pictures from her photoshoot. The star kid set the Internet on fire with her sunkissed pictures.

Suhana Khan looks dreamy in new pictures

In the pictures, Suhana is seen sporting a white halter neck cutout ensemble. She has completed her look with a messy bun and dewy makeup. The sunkissed beauty truly looks mesmerising. Suhana shared the pictures with her fans and wrote, "Hi." Her photographer shared more pictures from their sizzling photoshoot. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends and family members were seen reacting to her post. Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Beauty." Ananya Panday wrote, "HELLO." Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Alanna Panday and others were all heart for Suhana. She is a true-blue fashionista and her pictures prove it all.

Work front

Suhana is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year. She is busy working on Zoya Akhtar's project The Archies. She will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It will mark their debuts as well. The film will be released on Netflix soon. The makers are yet to announce the release date. The first look was released earlier and it left netizens mighty impressed. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch SRK's daughter's acting chops. She was earlier seen in a short film and a few clips were leaked on social media. Fans were impressed by Suhana's appearance in it.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan poses with fans for selfies at Mumbai airport; Fans call her ‘sweet and humble’-WATCH