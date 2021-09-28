Suhana Khan uses one word to describe BFF Shanaya Kapoor in THIS pic; Find out

and 's daughter may not in the country but she ensures she keeps in touch with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Not just personally but even on social media, Suhana makes it a point to root for her best friends and often, it is seen in the form of cute comments on their posts. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a photo of herself on her handle and well, once again, Suhana was back at commenting on it.

Taking to the comment section of Shanaya's selfie, Suhana summed up her reaction in one word. She wrote, "Cutie" with a heart emoticon in the comments and left everyone in awe. Fans too loved how Suhana, like always, hyped up her bestie. Shanaya had shared a selfie on her Instagram handle where she was seen clad in a pink top with her hair left open and minimal makeup on. She had shared the photo with a caption, "cozy feels today." Shanaya's picture also had evoked a reaction from .

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana recently dropped a stunning glimpse of a get together with her friends in New York. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter looked gorgeous in a strapless dress at the get-together and left everyone swooning over her look. Previously too, when Suhana had gone on a trip to Portugal, she shared several stunning photos that went viral on social media.

Reportedly, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a project by Zoya Akhtar. Agastya Nanda and reportedly will be a part of the same project. The project is said to be inspired by Archie Comics.

