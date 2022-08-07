Suhana Khan watched Darlings twice, Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s family loved the film

Alia Bhatt has been basking in the success of her recently released movie Darlings. The film which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew has been garnering praise from the fans. This film is special for Alia also because she debuted as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress had been promoting the film for the past couple of weeks and was leaving no stones unturned in that. In a recent interview, she opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s reaction after watching the film.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, mommy-to-be, Alia Bhatt revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and his family have reacted to Darlings. Alia revealed that after watching the film Shah Rukh Khan praised her in Darlings lingo and said, “'Thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films.” She further added that Suhana Khan watched the film twice and said, "The second she saw I was ‘guts you have seen this for the second time’.” The Dear Zindagi actress also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s family loved watching the film.

On the work front, apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. It marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted along with Ayan Mukerji at the preview of Brahmastra’s song Deva Deva. The actress looked cute in a brown short dress and flaunted her baby bump as she posed with Ranbir Kapoor.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

