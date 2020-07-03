Suhana Khan wins the internet with her perfect glow and gorgeous mane as chills at home; WATCH

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fandom. Amid the lockdown, Suhana dropped a video of having fun at home with Instagram video.

Amid the lockdown, several stars in Bollywood have been forced to coop up at home and they are trying to make the most of it by spending time with their families. and too are at home with their kids , AbRam and . Amid the same, Suhana keeps dropping photos and videos of how she is whiling away her time at home and fans love it. The gorgeous star kid is known for her style and fashion and whenever she steps out, she manages to make heads turn with her looks.

Now, on the weekend, Suhana seems to be chilling at home with her family. But, even while doing so, she is making sure to enjoy some 'me time' too. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suhana shared proof of it. SRK' daughter shared a video in which she is seen chilling and admiring herself. She is seen flaunting her gorgeous skin and her midriff in a black crop top. Suhana goes on to pout and play with her hair a bit before coming close to the camera and posing. The video of the pretty star kid went viral on social media and fans loved it.

Amid the lockdown, Suhana has been spending time with her family as she returned from the US due to the spread of COVID 19. Suhana had enrolled last year at New York University where she was completing her higher studies post her graduation from the UK. Last year, Suhana's first ever short film was released on YouTube. Titled The Grey Part Of Blue, Suhana was the lead star of the same along with her friend. The short film was loved and Suhana's fans have been waiting to see her on the big screen. Several times, her close friend and actress Ananya Panday has been asked about Suhana' s debut. She has always maintained that Suhana is extremely talented and whenever she makes her debut it will be great.

Here is Suhana Khan’s video:

