Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan & Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays by sharing a throwback PIC

Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older on 2nd November 2020. His daughter Suhana has penned a special note for him on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on November 2, 2020, and fans have already flooded social media with wishes for him. The superstar has been an inevitable part of Bollywood since the 90s and continues ruling it like a Baadshah. Despite having his highs and lows, King Khan’s popularity among the audience has not faded a bit. Meanwhile, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star’s fans have already flooded the microblogging site Twitter with the #HappyBirthdaySRK trend on the special occasion.

In the midst of all this, someone special has wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. It's none other than his daughter Suhana herself who has shared a post on Instagram sometime back. Apart from her dad, she has also wished Shanaya Kapoor. That is because the latter will be celebrating her birthday a day later on November 3, 2020. Suhana captions the post as, “Happy birthday to my best friends lol.” She mentions the numbers 55 and 21 along with the same that denotes SRK and Shanaya’s ages.

Check out the post below:

The monochrome picture that Suhana Khan has shared along with the post dates back to 2019. Well, we do hope to see some more pictures from King Khan’s birthday celebrations for this year soon! Talking about the superstar, he has been on a hiatus for almost two years. His last released movie was Zero in 2019. Now, reports suggest that he will soon be teaming up with Deepika Padukone for a movie named Pathan. Both of them have earlier work together in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

