Suhana Khan wishes ‘birthday boy’ Agastya Nanda; drops PIC with The Archies co-stars from last night’s bash

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has turned a year older today. Agastya, who will soon make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is currently in Delhi with his co-stars for the promotion of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who will also be seen in The Archies, has now wished Agastya, while also sharing their picture together from last night’s celebration.

Suhana Khan wishes The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda on his birthday

On Thursday morning, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish Agastya Nanda. She first re-shared an old picture of her posing with Agastya. In the picture, they are both seated next to each other, and the joy on Suhana’s face is unmissable. “Birthday boy,” wrote Suhana, while sharing the picture.

Another picture is from Agastya’s birthday celebration from last night. Agastya is seen in the center, with The Archies co-stars Suhana and Mihir Ahuja posing on either side of him. Agastya and Suhana twinned in black for the bash. While Suhana rocked a high-neck top, Agastya was also seen in a black t-shirt. Suhana shared the picture along with a heart emoji. Check it out below!

Agastya Nanda’s birthday celebration video featuring Suhana Khan

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda’s video from last night’s birthday celebration has been shared by Mihir Ahuja. In the video, he is seen cutting the birthday cake, while Suhana stands next to him. She and the other guests can be heard singing the birthday song for Agastya. Mihir Ahuja also shared a few selfies with the birthday boy from last night.

The Archies gang, including Agastya, Suhana, Mihir, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are currently promoting their film in Delhi. Yesterday, a video of their performance to Va Va Voom at a college auditorium in Delhi surfaced on social media.

The Archies is a teen musical film, which is based on the comic series of the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

