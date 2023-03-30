Suhana Khan wore mom Gauri's old dress for Tania Shroff's party; Fans say 'Like mother like daughter'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time she steps out in the city, her pictures and videos go viral on the Internet in no time. Recently, Suhana was seen making a stunning appearance at Tania Shroff's birthday party. Interestingly, Suhana was seen wearing a dress from her mom Gauri's wardrobe.

Suhana Khan wears Gauri Khan's dress

Recently, Gauri's fan club took to social media and shared a collage of her and Suhana sporting the same dress. The mother-daughter duo looks absolutely stunning in the animal print strapless dress. Suhana styled the outfit with a black belt and a sling bag while Gauri paired the dress with a statement belt. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing. A fan wrote, "Beauties." Another fan wrote, "Like mother like daughter." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Tania Shroff's birthday party was also attended by Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Anjini Dhawan and others. Suhana's rumoured beau Agastya saw her off and blowing kisses. The video took the Internet by storm.

Work front

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. She is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also mark Agastya and Khushi's debuts. The first look was revealed earlier and it got netizens quite excited. They are eagerly waiting to watch Suhana on the big screen. In the film, Suhana will be seen as Veronica, Khushi as Betty and Agastya as Archie. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Suhana Khan looks glam; Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor have a blast at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash