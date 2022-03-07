Suhana Khan's 9-year-old brother AbRam is a pro-gamer, looks engrossed on his iPad; PIC

A few moments back, Suhana Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring her little brother AbRam. In the photograph, AbRam can be seen playing on an iPad, with his back to the camera. Their furry friend adds an extra element of cuteness to the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam make three of the most popular star kids in the upcoming generation of the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Aryan and Suhana Khan have not made their debut in showbiz yet, they are very much a part of the limelight. Suhana is quite active on her social media space, where she often shares glimpses of her life every now and then, while fans keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Suhana shared a picture of her brother AbRam on her Instagram stories.

In the picture, AbRam can be seen kneeling down on a carpet, as he inclines on a bed and plays on his iPad. His back is facing the camera, and the 9-year-old looks totally engrossed in his game. Looks like the star kid is already a pro-gamer. We can also see their pet friend making an appearance in the picture as it sat on a chair.

Take a look:

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Suhana Khan will be soon making her debut in Bollywood with a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Based on the international comic Archie, the project will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. A few weeks back, Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, and Zoya, were papped together in the city.

