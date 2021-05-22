Suhana Khan's birthday gift from Shanaya, Ananya Panday is a priceless clip of them dancing to SRK's Don song

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is celebrating her 21st birthday today and on this day, her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared the sweetest surprise on social media. The old childhood video of Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya will leave you in awe.

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, and 's daughter, has managed to become a social media star ahead of her big Bollywood debut. Not just this, her bond with childhood friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor often becomes the talk of the town. Today, on Suhana's birthday, her best friend Ananya and Shanaya picked out the rare childhood moments with her and gifted them to her on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared a video in which little Suhana can be seen dancing in a swimsuit on Shah Rukh's film Don's song Yeh Mera Dil. Little Suhana could be seen joining her BFFs Shanaya and Ananya and dancing away on her dad's popular song in the cute childhood video. With the video, Shanaya also shared a cute throwback photo featuring her, Ananya and Suhana. She captioned the video as, "happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team." Ananya also reposted the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "My Heart."

Take a look at Shanaya's video and photo:

Ananya, on the other hand, dug out the cutest childhood photo with Suhana and shared it on her handle. In the cute childhood photo, Suhana and Ananya could be seen holding on to each other and smiling away. She captioned the photo as, "happy bday lil Suhana love u 4 lyf @suhanakhan1."

Take a look at Ananya's wish for Suhana Khan:

Meanwhile, last night Suhana's mom Gauri Khan shared a classy photo of the star kid on her social media handle and penned a lovely wish for her. On her note, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and many other celebs also sent love to King Khan's daughter. Currently, Suhana is in New York as she is completing her higher education. Once done, it is reported that she may be joining Bollywood.

