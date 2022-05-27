Suhana Khan's birthday wish for baby brother AbRam Khan comes wrapped with a warm hug; PHOTO

It is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan’s birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the little munchkin. Sometime back mom Gauri took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her little one at the beach sitting on his toy car and now Suhana Khan shared an unseen picture of her with the birthday boy and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over this picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana Khan shared a picture, wherein we can see the gorgeous star kid dressed in all-black attire. She has left her hair open and looks stunning as she looks down at her baby brother. AbRam on the other hand, who too is dressed in black attire with a hoodie can be seen wrapping Suhana in a warm hug. Sharing this picture, The Archies star wrote ‘Birthday Boy’.

Check out Suhana Khan’s post:

Suhana Khan is currently in Ooty shooting for her digital debut The Archies. The announcement for The Archies adaptation was made by Zoya Akhtar a while back. However, recently, the first teaser was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and others on social media. In the teaser, Suhana was seen as Veronica, Khushi as Betty, and Agastya as Archie. Other debutantes seen in the frame included Yuvraj, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj and Dot. The film is being directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. It is backed by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment. It is expected to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he and his family had been facing a tough time last year due to Aryan Khan’s arrest. But the latest news comes as a relief for everyone as NCB gives a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan, Atlee’s next and he also has Aanand L Rai’s next project. Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan also announced Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

