On Suhana Khan's birthday, younger sibling AbRam snapped leaving a restaurant with staff; PHOTOS

Wearing a black tee and shorts, AbRam looked smart as he wore sneakers and a black mask. Take a look at his photos below.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 22, 2022 04:23 PM IST  |  7.3K
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son obliged the paparazzi with cute photos when he was snapped visiting his mum's interior design store a few weeks ago. On Sunday, AbRam was snapped once more as he stepped out with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's staff member. Presumably his nanny, AbRam was snapped being escorted outside the popular suburban restaurant. 

Wearing a black tee and shorts, AbRam looked smart as he wore sneakers and a black mask. The young star kid's hand was held by his nanny, while a security person accompanied them. AbRam's visit to the restaurant comes as a suprise as today his elder sister Suhana Khan celebrates her 22nd birthday. 

Check out AbRam's photos below: 

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has been getting wishes from all over. Mum Gauri Khan took to Instagram to wish her daughter with an unseen photo. In the picture that Gauri shared of Suhana, the star kid looked absolutely stunning. She sported a colourful printed coat with pink pants and absolutely rocked the look. "Birthday girl," captioned the proud mum, who is also excited about Suhana's debut. 

For the unversed, Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. 

