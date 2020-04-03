Suhana Khan's College Diaries: Photos of SRK's daughter from her grad days prove she is the girl next door

Thanks to Suhana Khan's fan clubs, we came across a compilation of photos from her college days and it proves she is just like the girl next door.

is months or probably years away from making her Bollywood debut, but the star kid is already winning some serious compliments for her short acting stint. For the unversed, Suhana was seen in a short film made by her friend which hit YouTube last year in November. 's daughter received multiple compliments for her impressive acting range. It is a known fact that apart from academics, Suhana has dabbled in drama and theatre during her college days in the UK. The star kid also has a steady fan following on social media and fan clubs dedicated to her.

Thanks to these fan clubs, we came across a compilation of photos of Suhana and her friends from her college days and it proves Suhana was just like any other college going girl. From having hostel/dorm celebrations to participating in college activities, Suhana is quite the girl next door.

Check out Suhana's photos from her university days below:

Suhana graduated from Ardingly College in UK last year and dad SRK as well as mum were present for her special day. While many speculated that she would be joining the film industry soon after, Suhana has gone on to study in New York University's Tisch School of Arts. Do you think Suhana will make her debut in Bollywood any time soon? Let us know in the comments below.

