Suhana Khan's cousin Alia Chhiba wishes her 'big sis' with their goofiest photos on her 20th birthday

and 's daughter turns 20 today and the young star kid may have woken up to a flurry of wishes from fans on social media. Given the fact that #HappyBirthdaySuhanaKhan has been trending on Twitter on Friday morning, the birthday girl must be feeling already special. Apart from Suhana's fans, her loved ones also took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday and one of them was her cousin Alia Chhiba. Gauri Khan's brother's daughter Alia and Suhana are not just cousins, but the best of friends.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of aesthetically compiled photos of her and Suhana from various occasions. While one shows them sleeping on the couch while cuddling each other, another photo shows Alia Chhiba planting a kiss on Suhana's cheeks. Sharing the photos, Alia Chhiba wrote, "Happiest Birthday big sis, I love you the most."

Check out Suhana and cousin Alia's unseen photos below:

Suhana's best friend and actress Ananya Panday also wished her with an adorable throwback photo by the beach. Sending out birthday wishes to Suhana, Ananya wrote, 'The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue. but u will be my little baby forever." Take a look at their adorable photo below:

Here's wishing Suhana Khan a very Happy Birthday!

