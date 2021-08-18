Suhana Khan's debut news leaves netizens screaming nepotism; Some say cannot wait.

Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news of and 's daughter 's big debut on Tuesday. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suhana will be launched by Zoya Akhtar with her upcoming directorial based on Archie comics. The news created waves on social media and has received mixed reactions from netizens.

The digital project will see the young star kid, Suhana, officially enter the world of showbiz. While a few netizens were ecstatic with the news of SRK's daughter finally being announced in a project, many others were screaming of nepotism.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana."

While many were unhappy about how star kids land their first projects, some others appreciated Suhana's earlier short film in which she had acted and impressed several viewers. The short film was titled The Grey Part of Blue and Suhana had made it with her film school friends.

"I wish a great success to #SuhanaKhan... a starter with #ZoyaAkhtar would be awesome," wrote one Twitter user. While another said, "No support Though I am SRK fan but she has to earn her place. If she will be good enough she will stay. Audience will be the decider (sic)."

Take a look at reactions to Suhana Khan 's debut news:

No support

Though I am SRK fan but she has to earn her place. If she will be good enough she will stay. Audience will be the decider. — Kunal Sharma (@TweetsOfKunal) August 17, 2021

I definitely hope she's more about the nuances in her performance than her outfits and the body like most of the "star kids". #SuhanaKhan #ZoyaAkhtar #archiecomics — Dipti Malhotra (@SixtyMLLove) August 18, 2021

She too will Propagate a fake Struggle story of sleeping on benches. — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan 2.0 (@imaatmanirbhar) August 17, 2021

I want to clear 2 things: Riverdale Series is not true to Archie Comics. The comics are so much fun, entertaining, with a light tone. Suhana Khan has made short films, and her acting was good in that. Moreover, she has to make her debut at some point for audience to judge her. — (@AwaaraHoon) August 17, 2021

SRK se pehle isi ki movie aa jayegi — SJ (@CosmoKramerr_) August 17, 2021

Nepotism — - - Fearless Guy -- (@Notthatgdboy) August 17, 2021

I wish a great success to #SuhanaKhan... a starter with #ZoyaAkhtar would be awesome — Carolina Muñoz (@lcaromunoz) August 18, 2021

would want her to go for a dreamy theatrical debut but this looks exciting too! have seen her acting and i am already rooting for her #SuhanaKhan https://t.co/GNwmCxUxCU pic.twitter.com/0M01dp4CI2 — manyata (@srksfp) August 17, 2021

