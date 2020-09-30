  1. Home
Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' post hailed by Zoya Akhtar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a post on social media where she slammed trolls and demanded an end to colourism. Her post has left social media impressed and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Mallika Dua among others have reacted to it.
September 30, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been in the headlines since last evening as she went ahead and demanded an end to colourism. She shared a series of mean comments from trolls over her skin colour and demanded that the discrimination based on colour ends. Suhana's post has evoked some strong reactions on social media and many of her close people have reacted to it including Zoya Akhtar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mallika Dua and more. 

Zoya expressed her thoughts over Suhana's post in the comments. She wrote, "Thank you for sharing this. It's only self hate that makes people want to demean others. In any case we can't take criticism from people we wouldn't go for advise. A racist only defines themselves so you be you beautiful one. You are unstoppable." Further, Mallika Dua also reacted to Suhana's post and wrote, "You're gorgeous. Everyone can Stfu." Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped emoticons of Hi5 on Suhana's post and hailed it. 

Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor left a few heart emoticons to show support to Suhana on her post. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba wrote, "so proud of you!! This is amazing.. love you." Shanaya Kapoor hailed her best friend Suhana as 'Queen' and received a 'love you' as reply from her.

Suhana has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops stunning photos on social media. A few weeks back, Suhana had shared behind-the-glimpses of her lockdown filming shenanigans and left fans excited about it. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter moved to New York last year to study at NYU. Her mom had shared a video of her first day at university last year and it went viral. 

