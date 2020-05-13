Suhana Khan's expression as she basks in the glow of sunlight in a PHOTO is sure to leave fans in awe
It’s been more than a month since Suhana Khan went public on her Instagram handle. The star kid has been able to garner a massive fan following within a short period. The aspiring star is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing candid pictures, videos, and other stuff on the same thereby giving a sneak peek of her daily life from time to time. Her account already has more than seven hundred thousand followers and it keeps on increasing always.
As we speak of this, Suhana has recently shared a beautiful candid picture of herself on the photo-sharing app yet again thereby leaving her followers in complete awe. She is seen wearing a red spaghetti top teamed up with a blue floral skirt in the picture. The star kid lets down her wavy hair as usual and as we can see clearly, has Mehendi art imprinted on both her hands. Nonetheless, she looks no less than a diva with her flawless skin while flashing her beaming smile in the picture.
Check out Suhana Khan’s latest picture below:
A few days back, Suhana wished her mom Gauri Khan on the occasion of Mother’s Day by sharing a throwback picture of the latter on Instagram. As of now, the starlet is staying at Mannat with the rest of her family members amidst the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Suhana had been in New York for quite some time where she was pursuing her studies.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why so hate for Suhana? What loss she made to you?
Anonymous 2 days ago
if someone gets fame only for being star kid that s okayish but if they feel that they are stars and throw attitude it reflects in their posts/pics and so THE HATE.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why she always stands in a very odd way. She looks very cheap type.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Who are these 'fans' btw? What has she achieved to even have a fan following?
Anonymous 2 days ago
A very ordinary looking girl and no amount of makeup can change that fact.