Suhana Khan's expression as she basks in the glow of sunlight in a PHOTO is sure to leave fans in awe

Suhana Khan has shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram a little while back which is sure to leave everyone in awe. Check it out.

It’s been more than a month since went public on her Instagram handle. The star kid has been able to garner a massive fan following within a short period. The aspiring star is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing candid pictures, videos, and other stuff on the same thereby giving a sneak peek of her daily life from time to time. Her account already has more than seven hundred thousand followers and it keeps on increasing always.

As we speak of this, Suhana has recently shared a beautiful candid picture of herself on the photo-sharing app yet again thereby leaving her followers in complete awe. She is seen wearing a red spaghetti top teamed up with a blue floral skirt in the picture. The star kid lets down her wavy hair as usual and as we can see clearly, has Mehendi art imprinted on both her hands. Nonetheless, she looks no less than a diva with her flawless skin while flashing her beaming smile in the picture.

Check out Suhana Khan’s latest picture below:

A few days back, Suhana wished her mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day by sharing a throwback picture of the latter on Instagram. As of now, the starlet is staying at Mannat with the rest of her family members amidst the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Suhana had been in New York for quite some time where she was pursuing her studies.

ALSO READ | Suhana Khan is 'kinda mad' that she doesn't look like mum Gauri Khan as she wishes her on Mother's Day

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×