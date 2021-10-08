Suhana Khan's first post amid Aryan's arrest is ode to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on her mum's birthday

Gauri Khan has turned a year older today and on the occasion of her birthday, daughter Suhana Khan has shared a vintage gem featuring her mum and dad Shah Rukh Khan. This happens to be Suhana Khan's first post amid her brother Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sharing a photo of her dad Shah Rukh and mum Gauri, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday ma". As soon as Suhana shared the post, love from close ones began to pour into the comment section.

Ananya Panday was among the first ones to drop a heart on the post. Other close friends of Suhana also commented on the vintage monochrome photo of Gauri and Shah Rukh in each other's embrace. A day back, when Hrithik Roshan penned an open letter to Aryan Khan amid his bail plea hearing, Suhana had reacted to the post. Her reaction of liking the post by Hrithik for Aryan had gone viral on social media. Aryan recently was sent into judicial custody by the Mumbai Court. His bail plea hearing is scheduled for 12:30 PM on Friday.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Hrithik had made a special post for Aryan that went viral. Several celebs including Sussanne Khan, Alia Bhatt and others reacted to it. In his post, Hrithik had written, "My dear Aryan .Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .Love you man ."

For those unaware, Aryan was arrested in an alleged drugs case related to a reported rave party on a cruise ship. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and others were also arrested. He has been in NCB custody since this arrest this week. It was on Thursday that he was sent into 14-day judicial custody by the Mumbai Court.

