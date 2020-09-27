Suhana Khan's gorgeous 'goodnight' selfie sees Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's eye makeup game on point

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share two gorgeous photos of herself including a bewitching 'goodnight' selfie.

Amongst the most popular star kids in B-town has to be and 's darling daughter , who already has a large fan following. Don't believe us? Well, her official Instagram page boasts of a staggering one million followers and counting while her IG posts rake in the likes thanks to her impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous looks.

Treating her followers with two breathtaking selfies, Suhana recently took to her Instagram Stories to wish everyone a 'goodnight' in the most fashionable way possible. One of the snaps, which is a close-up selfie sees Khan dressed impeccably in a black zipper dress with her hair left open and we can't get over her winged eyeliner game, which is so on point. Moreover, Suhana's accessories game is also flawless with a heart pendant necklace and several hoop earrings. In another mirror selfie, Khan is seen donning her friend's clothing line apparel, a dark blue hoodie with her eye makeup game winning yet again.

Check out Suhana Khan's recent bewitching IG selfies below:

Stunning would be an understatement for SRK's princess!

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan drops a glimpse of ‘quarantine filming’ shenanigans and her various expressions leave fans amazed

Meanwhile, Suhana recently made headlines for her previous IG Story in which the star kid shared a quote on misogyny while adding, "The double stands are scary." The particular misogyny quote reads as, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×