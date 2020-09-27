  1. Home
Suhana Khan's gorgeous 'goodnight' selfie sees Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's eye makeup game on point

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share two gorgeous photos of herself including a bewitching 'goodnight' selfie.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 10:51 am
Suhana Khan shared two gorgeous selfies on InstagramSuhana Khan's gorgeous 'goodnight' selfie sees Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's eye makeup game on point
Amongst the most popular star kids in B-town has to be Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan, who already has a large fan following. Don't believe us? Well, her official Instagram page boasts of a staggering one million followers and counting while her IG posts rake in the likes thanks to her impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous looks.

Treating her followers with two breathtaking selfies, Suhana recently took to her Instagram Stories to wish everyone a 'goodnight' in the most fashionable way possible. One of the snaps, which is a close-up selfie sees Khan dressed impeccably in a black zipper dress with her hair left open and we can't get over her winged eyeliner game, which is so on point. Moreover, Suhana's accessories game is also flawless with a heart pendant necklace and several hoop earrings. In another mirror selfie, Khan is seen donning her friend's clothing line apparel, a dark blue hoodie with her eye makeup game winning yet again.

Check out Suhana Khan's recent bewitching IG selfies below:

Stunning would be an understatement for SRK's princess!

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan drops a glimpse of ‘quarantine filming’ shenanigans and her various expressions leave fans amazed

Meanwhile, Suhana recently made headlines for her previous IG Story in which the star kid shared a quote on misogyny while adding, "The double stands are scary." The particular misogyny quote reads as, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Man in a dress.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She's so beautiful.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So pretty..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Suhana <3

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So gorgeous

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She actually looks good...for once.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Please spare us! No more posts of nepo kids. What have they accomplished?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She seems to be overdoing it with all these perfect images. Tone it down girl. Things will come to you at the right time.

