Suhana Khan's latest look in red bodycon dress has glam and gorgeous written all over it; PHOTOS

and 's daughter manages to send the internet into a frenzy with each of her uploads on social media. Now, she has shared a series of new photos and left everyone in awe of her stylish look. Suhana shared new pictures donning a low back red bodycon dress and gave everyone a glimpse of her chic style. The star kid had last shared a pic from Portugal and left netizens in awe of her style.

Now, her latest photos feature her standing on a balcony as she gazes at something. In the first photo, Suhana is seen looking at something while standing on the balcony. In another photo, Suhana looked over her shoulder and gave us a glimpse of her gorgeous gold hoops. Shah Rukh's daughter is seen flaunting her back in a low-back bodycon dress. Her hair is left partially open and Suhana seems to have accessorised her look right with a chain and earrings.

Take a look:

The previous post that Suhana had shared from Portugal showcased her in a gorgeous black dress while enjoying the sunset. The star kid, however, later deleted the photos from her social media handle. Now, with the recent photos, as soon as Suhana shared them, her close friends began commenting on it. A follower of Suhana wrote, "Omggg queen!!! Slayyyyy!!" Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a comment with heart eyes emoticons for her best friend.

Meanwhile, rumours of Suhana's debut had been coming in for a while. However, it was Pinkvilla that first reported that the star kid is being launched by Zoya Akhtar in an Archie Comic Adaptation. Reportedly, it will also star Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, in it with Suhana. The film will be heading for a digital release. Amid all this buzz about her debut, Suhana is completing her education at New York University.

