Suhana Khan's latest mirror selfie with her friend has set the internet on fire; See pics

's daughter has already become a celebrity even before making her debut in Bollywood. The star kid has gained a lot of fame and popularity and follows a huge fan following. King Khan's daughter even has a number of fan clubs on social media that keep posting pictures and videos of Suhana. The young lady always grabs attention of her fans and media when spotted in the city. Suhana has an Instagram account but has kept it as private. But her fan need not worry as her fanclubs keep updating about the titbit of her life. From her photos posted by her fans we can make a guess that Suhana loves to click mirror selfies.

Recently, a photo of Suhana with her friend has gone viral on social media. In the picture shared by her fan club, we can see Suhana is dressed up in a black off-shoulder top and is posing with her friend in front of a mirror while taking a mirror selfie. In the second photo we can see, Suhana is posing with her other friend and is yet again taking a mirror selfie. But this time the star kid sticks her tongue out and is trying to make a weird expression. From both the pics the one thing that caught our eye was Suhana's perfectly made winged eyeliner. Suhana has aced it like a pro.

Check out Suhana Khan's pic here:

For all those who don’t know, Suhana is currently completing her studies in New York University and recently, a video of Suhana had gone viral on social media wherein she was seen showing off her acting chops in her short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

