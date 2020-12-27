  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan's makeup game is on point as she shares a stunning selfie; Navya Naveli Nanda leaves a comment

Suhana Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
62535 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan's makeup game is on point as she shares a stunning selfie; Navya Naveli Nanda leaves a commentSuhana Khan's makeup game is on point as she shares a stunning selfie; Navya Naveli Nanda leaves a comment
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Suhana Khan happens to be an avid social media user and what better than her timeline to prove the same. There is no denying the fact that the diva is as famous as her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. It has been just a few months that Suhana made her social media account public and she already has got a huge fan base. The star kid often shares stunning pictures on her handle thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.

As we speak of this, Suhana has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle and comments have been poured on the same already! She looks absolutely ravishing in a black and white outfit as she poses for a mirror selfie. Moreover, her makeup game is on point with the perfect eyeliner-rimmed eyes and glossy lip colour. Well, it seems like she loves to keep herself groomed and her neatly manicured nails prove the same.

Check out the picture shared by Suhana Khan below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (suhanakhan2)

Among the first people to comment on her selfie is Navya Naveli Nanda who sends her an emoji. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was with her parents for most of the lockdown period and often shared pictures with the family on social media. She even accompanied them to Dubai for IPL 2020 where they celebrated Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday a month ago. Suhana, who is currently abroad for her studies, made her acting debut with the short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. 

Also Read: Suhana Khan has her 'study mode' on as she gives a glimpse of an empty library; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Suhana Khan decks up for Holiday season as she flaunts her Christmas gift & perfectly winged eyeliner; PHOTO
Suhana Khan has her 'study mode' on as she gives a glimpse of an empty library; See PHOTO
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gives fans glimpse of her life by unveiling her Instagram profile
Suhana Khan shares a PIC of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, asks THIS from Disney & it resonates with all of us
Suhana Khan is truly photogenic and her latest candid clicks are proof; Take a look
Suhana Khan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her alluring smile in a pic with friend; Shanaya calls her 'beauty'
Anonymous 54 minutes ago

looking good

close