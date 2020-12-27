Suhana Khan's makeup game is on point as she shares a stunning selfie; Navya Naveli Nanda leaves a comment

Suhana Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

happens to be an avid social media user and what better than her timeline to prove the same. There is no denying the fact that the diva is as famous as her parents and . It has been just a few months that Suhana made her social media account public and she already has got a huge fan base. The star kid often shares stunning pictures on her handle thereby sending the fans into a frenzy.

As we speak of this, Suhana has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle and comments have been poured on the same already! She looks absolutely ravishing in a black and white outfit as she poses for a mirror selfie. Moreover, her makeup game is on point with the perfect eyeliner-rimmed eyes and glossy lip colour. Well, it seems like she loves to keep herself groomed and her neatly manicured nails prove the same.

Check out the picture shared by Suhana Khan below:

Among the first people to comment on her selfie is who sends her an emoji. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was with her parents for most of the lockdown period and often shared pictures with the family on social media. She even accompanied them to Dubai for IPL 2020 where they celebrated Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday a month ago. Suhana, who is currently abroad for her studies, made her acting debut with the short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

